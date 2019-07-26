WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019 to be out today on wbjeeb.nic.in; details here

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the results of Joint Entrance for BSc Nursing (JENPAUH) on July 26, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE JENPAUH exam 2019 should visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in to check their WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019.

WBJEE JENPAUH is a state-level entrance examination organised every year by the WBJEE board. WBJEE JENPAUH exam is held to offer admission to courses such as BSc Nursing, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc PA, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and BSc Perfusion Technology. JENPAUH entrance exam was conducted on June 30, 2019.

The WBJEE will release the WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 in the format of a scoreboard and those who qualify will be shortlisted for a web-based online counselling (e-counselling) to be held in August 2019. After the announcement of WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019, separate merit lists will be prepared for various programmes.

How to check WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on ‘WBJEE 2019 Rank Card’ tab

Enter your login credentials — application number, password or date of birth

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 will be displayed

Download the printout copy of WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 for admission process

About WBJEE



West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or the (WBJEE) is a state-government controlled centralised test conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board for admission to many private and governmental engineering institutions in West Bengal.