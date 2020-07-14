West Bengal Madhyamik results 2020 to be declared on July 15; check details

The West bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will declare results of Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations on Wednesday. Class 12 board examination results will be announced on July 17, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

Once the results are announced, students can check their West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik result 2020 results on www.wbbse.org or www.wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Madhyamik examinations concluded on February 22. Evaluation process of the examination due to nation-wide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Results for West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik results 2020 and Higher Secondary examinations 2020 will be only available online.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of www.wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Results 2020

Step 3: Fill in required credentials and click on log in

Step 4: WBBSE Madhyamik result will displayed on the screen. Download the result and print it out for future referance.