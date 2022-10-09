MCD elections: BJP focuses on changing demographics, organisational connect

With a three-member commission, set up by the Union home ministry for a fresh delimitation of Delhi’s municipal wards, on the verge of completing its assignment, the stage is set for conducting the to the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) by the end of the year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on a December 2022-January 2023 timeline and has directed its former councillors to prepare accordingly. The BJP’s stakes are high because it has swept the civic polls three times consecutively and is looking to retain control one more time. The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi, is looking to wrest power from the in the local body elections, for the first time.