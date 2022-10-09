JUST IN
Assembly elections: A test of BJP's defence in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

MCD elections: BJP focuses on changing demographics, organisational connect

After the alteration of the boundaries, the BJP assessed the wards afresh to see what changes in strategy were needed

Radhika Ramaseshan  |  New Delhi 

MCD
Notwithstanding the emphasis on the organisation, privately sources acknowledged that some time back the AAP looked like a big challenge in the MCD polls

With a three-member commission, set up by the Union home ministry for a fresh delimitation of Delhi’s municipal wards, on the verge of completing its assignment, the stage is set for conducting the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the end of the year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on a December 2022-January 2023 timeline and has directed its former councillors to prepare accordingly. The BJP’s stakes are high because it has swept the civic polls three times consecutively and is looking to retain control one more time. The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi, is looking to wrest power from the BJP in the local body elections, for the first time.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 21:29 IST

