A peek into the election manifestos of five key political parties

A review of the election manifestoes of five key parties other than the BJP and Congress shows that most of these political outfits have slammed the 'divisive' and 'anti-people' policies of the Narendra Modi government and have offered their own plans to resurrect the country and the economy. A gist of these plans is given below: Communist Party of India (Marxist) The 35-page CPI(M) manifesto is divided in two parts.

The first nine pages are dedicated to presenting a picture of what the party believes to be the state of the nation. The manifesto goes into some ...