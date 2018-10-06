After BSP, Congress may lose SP too as Akhilesh says he's 'waited too long'

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

SP Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Photo: ANI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) Saturday said it has "waited too long" for the Congress and will now "consult" the BSP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

The SP's move comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati parted ways with the Congress, alleging that the Rahul Gandhi-led party was adopting a stubborn attitude and it was out to finish her party.

"We have waited too long for the Congress. How much longer should we wait? We will now consult the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), with which we had an alliance, and the BSP for the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow.


Yadav had asked the Congress to show large-heartedness for the upcoming elections as any delay will prompt smaller parties to declare their candidates.

First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 14:41 IST

