Assam election 2021 LIVE: Phase 3 voting for 40 seats to begin shortly

Assam election 2021: The state is set for the third and final phase of assembly elections in Assam. 40 seats out of Assam's 126 constituencies will be voting today while 337 candidates are in the fray including 25 women.
Among the key candidates in this phase are Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, Assam BJP president Ranjit Dass at Paracharkuchi senior AIUDF leader Aminul Islam from Mankachar, senior Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chaygaon, senior BPF leaders Chandra Brahma from Sidli and Pramila Brahma from Kokrajhar East.
The Congress alliance's prospects are closely tied to the consolidation of Muslim and Bodo votes, besides the anti-incumbency against BJP on the issue of unemployment and price rise. The BJP on the other hand is counting on its welfare schemes, especially those providing direct benefits to the poor.
