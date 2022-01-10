Assembly election: Harish Rawat leads Congress charge in Uttarakhand

Harish Rawat, election campaign chief of the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress and former chief minister, has promised to keep the price of a gas cylinder below Rs 600 if his party comes to power in the state. He has also pledged free electricity and water.

Sensing a close fight with the BJP in the coming Assembly election, Rawat has set the ball rolling, creating ripples in the ruling camp. This incarnation of Rawat is different from the one in 2002, when he was sidelined by the party high command to pave the way for his bête noire, N D Tiwari, to become chief minister after ...