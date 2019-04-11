Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Voting underway in Andhra, Odisha, Arunachal

The Legislative Assembly for four states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim – will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, beginning today, April 11.

Out of these four, Odisha’s 147 constituencies will go to vote in four phases, starting today. The other three phases will be held on 18 April, 23 April and 29 April, respectively.

Sikkim will see voting in all 32 constituencies, Andhra Pradesh in all 175, and Arunachal Pradesh in all 60 constituencies. This election is particularly crucial for Andhra Pradesh as it's first after bifurcation. The counting of votes for all the four states will be done on May 23. Meanwhile, voting is underway in 91 Lok Sabha seats in 20 states and Union territories.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Voters to decide fate of 1,300 candidates

Here are some of the highlights of the first phase:

142 million: Size of electorate, which includes 7,764 third-gender voters

1,279: Number of candidates in the fray

7%: Share of women candidates

170,664 polling booths