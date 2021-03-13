LIVE Election 2021: AIADMK no longer Jayalalithaa's party, says Owaisi
BJP's Central Election Committee will hold a meeting today to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as we track poll campaigns of political parties
Topics
Assembly elections | Tamil Nadu elections | West Bengal Assembly polls
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi
Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting today to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was released from hospital yesterday, two days after she suffered fracture on her leg during campaigning in Nandigram. TMC claims there's a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the Nandigram incident. In Tamil Nadu, DMK has released the names of candidates in 173 seats for the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, too, has released names of candidates while the actor-turned-politician himself will contest from Coimbatore South.
