CM-elects Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot invite Chandrababu Naidu for swearing-in
Bhupesh Baghel will be Chhattisgarh's new chief minister, says Congress

Baghel, 57, is an OBC leader and the led the party to a two-thirds majority in the mineral-rich state, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party's government

Bhupesh Baghel | File photo

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel will be Chhattisgarh's new chief minister, the party announced on Sunday, saying the veteran politician's first task will be to waive off farmers' loans.

Baghel, 57, is an OBC leader and the led the party to a two-thirds majority in the mineral-rich state, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party's government. He pipped party colleagues T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant for the Chief Minister's post.

"Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised," said the Congress on Twitter.
First Published: Sun, December 16 2018. 14:51 IST

