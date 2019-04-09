BJD to play crucial role in govt formation at Centre, says manifesto

Biju Janata Dal, the regional party ruling for last 19 years under the stewardship of Naveen Patnaik, sees a fractured mandate in the Lok Sabha elections and forecasts a crucial role for itself in the formation of government at the Centre.

“This time no national party will get a majority on its own. will have a role in the formation of the Central government. will support a government that supports the legitimate rights of This will be our only agenda with the Central government”, said the manifesto of released by Patnaik here today.

BJD’s avowed political line is to maintain a distance from and the

While promising a host of incentives for target groups like farmers, women and youth and focussing on some underdeveloped areas of the state, the party has accused successive Central governments of ignoring the interest of the state, particularly in the field of telecom, railways, banking, national highways, coal royalty revision and mineral development.

The party has lambasted BJP, its main rival in the current polls in the state, for not pursuing the long-standing demand of securing Special Category state status for Odisha. “Special Category status was the number one agenda of in the 2014 elections. But this has been forgotten in last five years”, said the manifesto.

For farmers, BJD has promised the continuation of providing assistance of Rs 10,000 per farmer per year and Rs 12,000 for landless labourers and revision of rates after 3 years. It has also assured interest-free crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, strengthening of a storage facility at procurement and selling points of farm products among others.

For women, the party commits to provide Rs 5,000 crore government business to the women SHGs (self-help group) with a profit of Rs 500 crore, interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to SHGs, free higher education to girl child, marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 for daughters of poor families, enhancement of health assurance coverage from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh etc.

Similarly, for youth, the manifesto promised reservation of 75 per cent jobs in all new industries in the state for qualified local youth, skilling of 15 lakh youth in next five years, free education loan, creation of 30 lakh jobs in 6 focused areas, Rs 10 lakh start-up allowance to 10 thousand eligible youths.

The manifesto also pledged to reduce regional disparity and unleash fast-paced development through setting up of Special Development Councils for Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Subarnapur districts and Athmalik, Kuchinda, and Nilagiri subdivisions. Such councils were earlier formed for 9 predominantly tribal districts.

Among other things, the manifesto promised constitution of a micro and small enterprise board to protect the interest and work of those engaged in SME sector and metro railway connecting the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.