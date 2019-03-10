BJP, Congress have neatly woven alliances to woo various communities in TN

For the first time in over half a century, Tamil Nadu is not only getting ready for a Lok Sabha battle without any of its towering personality in the political landscape, but also witnessing caste taking centre stage, especially in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The AIADMK is led by Chief Minister E K Palaniswami (popularly known as EPS) and his deputy O Panneerselvam or as frequently called OPS, while the DMK is being spearheaded by M K Stalin. In 2014, both the DMK and the AIADMK fronts had kept the BJP and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) ...