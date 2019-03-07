BJP, Congress ready with ad campaigns worth hundreds of crores for LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, two of the biggest political parties in the country, could begin their poll campaigns next week, according to top advertising industry sources. The Election Commission will announce the polling dates soon, and the model code of conduct could kick in from March 8 or 9.

After that, the government will not be able to issue advertisements about various schemes, policies, and initiatives of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sources in the know said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would remain the face of the BJP campaign and ...