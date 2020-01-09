JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Manoj Tiwari making fun of public by promising five times subsidy: Kejriwal
Business Standard

BJP has reduced Delhi to a garbage dump: Kejriwal raises election rhetoric

The 'biggest gift' of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been filled with garbage and the height of the garbage dump would soon cross the height of Taj Mahal, he said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the saffron party has reduced the national capital to a "garbage dump".

The "biggest gift" of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been filled with garbage and the height of the garbage dump would soon cross the height of Taj Mahal, he said.

First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU