BJP, JD(U) will contest equal number of seats in Bihar LS polls: Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh polls: Ajit Jogi's party to field suspended Cong MLAs
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP National President Amit Shah

The BJP and the JD(U) will contest an equal number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

Addressing reporters along with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, he said the number of seats each ally will get will be announced in the next three-four days.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Khushwaha are firm with the NDA and their parties will get due representation in seat sharing, the BJP chief said.
First Published: Fri, October 26 2018. 18:15 IST

