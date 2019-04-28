BJP on their mind, SP-BSP and Congress field fewer Muslim candidates in UP

Addressing the maiden “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) rally on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati deftly played the Muslim card by exhorting the minority community to vote en bloc for the alliance candidates so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ruling at the Centre and in the state, could be defeated.

Mayawati’s clarion call in Deoband town, Saharanpur district, which has a sizeable Muslim population apart from the revered Deoband seminary, amply indicated the high-stakes bet that the mahagathbandhan comprising the BSP, ...