BJP sweeps Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls, Congress' poor run continues

-
ALSO READ
Polling underway for Goa's 48 Zilla Panchayat seats; BJP, AAP in contest
Goa BJP asks party cadres to gear up for 2022 Assembly Elections
Like-minded anti-BJP parties should unite for Goa polls: Digambar Kamat
UP's three-tier panchayat elections a semi-final for Yogi Adityanath
How Bihar mandate could impact slew of state elections next year?
-
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four.
Voting took place on December 12 in 48 constituencies in the state's Zilla Panchayats which have a total of 50 seats. While the BJP had won unopposed in one seat, election in another constituency was countermanded due to death of a candidate.
In the results announced on Monday, the BJP won 32 seats, Independents seven, the Congress four, the MGP three while the NCP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one each.
The AAP won its first-ever seat in an election in the coastal state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to contest on a majority of constituencies in the 2022 assembly polls. Goa has a 40-member assembly.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness over the BJP's poll performance in the rural belt of the tourist state.
I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed in the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.
"Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (self- reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence, Sawant tweeted.
Later, addressing a press conference, he said the rural voters have shown their faith in the BJP's leadership and the state government.
He said the party has won with "huge margins" in many of the ZP constituencies.
Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the results indicate the support the party has earned among the voters.
The result also reveals what would be the result of 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election. We will form government with absolute majority in the state, he said.
A total of 56.82 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the 48 constituencies where elections were held.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor