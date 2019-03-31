Busy campaigning in MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia is devoting little time to UP

Over the past two months, the scene at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in the posh mall avenue locality of Lucknow has metamorphosed from near desolate to buzzing, after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was anointed the party’s general secretary in charge of Eastern UP.

The peripheral area routinely plunges into chaos due to haphazardly parked SUVs of ticket seekers, party leaders, office bearers and supporters thronging the UPCC office, owing to the new-found optimism of the revival of the comatose Congress, which has been lying in the political wilderness in UP ...