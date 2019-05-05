Can social media platforms actually lift the fortunes of a political party?

Social media, videos, apps, messaging services and networking platforms for professionals — nothing is beyond the reach of campaigners this election season. What started as novel ideas in 2014 have matured into full blown-digital campaigns by nearly all political parties this general election.

Digital campaigns compared to billboards or even print ads not only have the power to reach wider audiences but also reduce the campaign costs. The focus on social media, therefore, is hardly misplaced. But has it made a difference in reducing overall costs? Or translated into swaying ...