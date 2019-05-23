Chanakya Niti: How Amit Shah delivered Narendra Modi a second Lok Sabha win

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has had a meteoric rise in national politics. Almost a decade back in mid-2010, Shah spent time in jail in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Four years later, Shah was the BJP chief and could now be the most important minister in the new Narendra Modi cabinet.

Many in his party believe Shah would be the natural successor to Modi. On Thursday, Shah won the Gandhinagar seat, his first Lok Sabha contest, by over 555,000 votes. More than that, while the BJP won on a second term under Modi’s leadership, party credits Shah, the ...