Five-state Assembly polls seen as bellwether for 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh election 2018 LIVE: Naxals trigger IED in Dantewada, none hurt

Maoists, who have asked people to boycott the elections, have triggered several attacks in the last few days killing several people including a BSF trooper on Sunday

BS Web Team 

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018
Chhattisgarh: Voting begins for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018. Photo: ANI

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, which pundits are referring to as round 1 of the 'semi final' to the general elections next year, has been kicked off this morning. 

In the first phase of the polls, 190 candidates are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, there are 31,80,014 voters.

Women voters outnumber men for the first phase of polling, with 16,22,492 female voters on the rolls against 15,57,435 men. There are 87 third gender voters as well.

As many as 4,336 polling booths have been set up for the first phase and 19,079 polling personnel have been deployed.

Tight security amid Naxal menace

Nearly 100,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the state for the first phase.

These are in addition to the existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the tribal-dominated state.

Indian Air Force and BSF choppers have also been pressed into service.

"Polling in nine constituencies of Bastar division and one in Rajnandgaon district has begun from 7 am and will conclude at 3 pm, while in the rest of the constituencies the polling time is from 8 am to 5 pm," a poll official said.

Polling time in 10 constituencies -- Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta -- is from 7 am to 3 pm, due to the Naxal menace.

In the remaining eight constituencies -- Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot -- it is from 8 am till 5 pm.

The Maoists, who have asked people to boycott the elections, have triggered several attacks in the last few days killing several people including a BSF trooper on Sunday.

Among the prominent candidates who will try their electoral luck are Chief Minister Raman Singh, state ministers Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur) and Mahesh Gagda (Bijpaur), as well as BJPs Kanker Lok Sabha MP Vikram Usendi (Antagarh).

In the first phase, the prestige of nine sitting Congress MLAs -Manoj Singh Mandavi (Bhanupratappur), Mohan Lal Markam (Kondagaon), Lakheshwar Baghel (Bastar), Deepak Kumar Baij (Chitrakot), Devati Karma (Dantewada), Kawasi Lakhma (Konta), Girwar Janghel (Khairagarh), Santram Netam (Keshkal) and Daleshwar Sahu (Dongargaon) is at stake.

Of the 18 seats going to polling in the first phase, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) while one is for Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The second phase of polls will see voting in 72 seats on November 20.  

#ChhattisgarhElections2018: Voting has stopped due to technical problem in the EVM at the Pink polling booth in Kamla College, in Rajnandgaon's Sangwari pic.twitter.com/cgrjUCQcga — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

Polling is being held in 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh today, they are Left Wing Extremism affected area. Polls being held in 2 phases to provide special security in these 18 constituencies.These 18 areas are kept in 1st phase so that paramilitary forces remain fresh: OP Rawat

Polling is being held in 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh today, they are Left Wing Extremism affected area. Polls being held in 2 phases to provide special security in these 18 constituencies.These 18 areas are kept in 1st phase so that paramilitary forces remain fresh: OP Rawat

IED was triggered by Naxals on Tumakpal-Nayanar road at around 5:30 am to target security forces. No harm to security forces & polling party. Party safely reached to Nayanar polling booth No 183 under PS Katekalyan: Devnath, AIG (Anti-Naxal Ops).

Voting to start in 5 constituencies of Rajnandgaon and 3 constituencies of Bastar at 8 am in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018.

Sukma: A 100-year-old woman reaches a polling station in Dornapal to cast her vote in the first phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/A8W8zxpcxf — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 08:20 IST

