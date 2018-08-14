JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 » News

Question of polls: Do people vote against the PM, their MP or the party?
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: VVPAT to be used if polls held on time

The new system will allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly and detect possible election fraud or malfunction

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. (Photo: pib.nic.in)
The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. Photo: pib.nic.in

Chhattisgarh voters will exercise their franchise with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), provided that the state goes to the polls according to schedule.

According to the schedule, the term of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will end in the second week of December this year. The state is likely to go to the polls in November.

"The Election Commission has decided to install the electronic voting machine (EVM) and VVPAT in all the polling booths of Chhattisgarh," said Subrat Sahoo, the state's chief election officer. The preparation for using the new system has started, he added.

A workshop has been organised on August 21 and 22 for employees deployed on election duty to inform them about using the VVPAT. Besides displaying the machine in each booth, a rath (chariot) yatra will be taken out in rural areas to make the voters aware.

ALSO READ: After EVM row, Cong says BJP has new plan for rigging Madhya Pradesh polls

The new system will allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly and detect possible election fraud or malfunction. Further, it provides a means to audit the stored electronic results.

Chhattisgarh's voters will be acquainted with the new technology only if the state goes to the polls according to schedule. Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated for later this year. The corridors of power are abuzz with reports that the polls in the three states could be clubbed with polls in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram and Odisha, to be held with the 2019 general elections.


ALSO READ: Dissolve LS, call general elections, state polls together: Cong dares Modi

The Election Commission had reportedly said that with the available EVM and VVPAT machines, simultaneous polls cannot be held as it would take at least three years to procure the required number of machines.

First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements