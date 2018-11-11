Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: Bastar outcome crucial for BJP, Congress

With a Nikon camera at the picturesque location of world-famous Chitrakot Fall, in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Pramod Kumar Mourya is desperately looking for visitors. A snap in front of India’s widest fall fetches him Rs 30. In his early twenties, Mourya comes from the area, which has an unhealthy reputation.

His village in the interior is Naxal-infested and is cut off from the mainstream of society. Despite all hindrances, he has developed impressive communication skills. Belonging to the pocket where people walk barefoot, Mourya has been effectively doing ...