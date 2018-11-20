JUST IN
Rahul has Modi-phobia, utters name 44 times in 22-minute speech, says Shah
Chhattisgarh election LIVE: Raman Singh, Jogi among key candidates in fray

Polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election has begun and will continue till 5 pm. Votes will be cast for 72 seats. Track live updates here

Voting is about to begin in Chhattisgarh for for the second and final phase of Assembly election today for 72 seats across 19 districts. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is struggling with anti-incumbency, the Congress party is hoping to oust the Raman Singh-led government. Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-led alliance has also emerged as a formidable third front.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray in Chhattisgarh election, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats. BSP is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former Chief Minister Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Polling will be held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m in all 72 seats where an electorate of over 15 million, including over 7.7 million male and over 7.6 million female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are nearly 1,000 voters from the third gender.

Elaborate security arrangements including use of helicopters and drone have been put in place for the polls to take place at over 19,000 polling booths and over a lakh security personnel have been deployed.

For the Maoist-affected Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur districts, extra security arrangements have been made. (Click HERE to get details on all the constituencies)

In 2013, the BJP with 41.04 per cent vote share had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 per cent in the 90-member Assembly.

Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the BJP, the list includes state ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Ajay Chandrakar from Kurud, Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh), Punnulal Mohle from Munglei and state party president Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).

For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, while his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.

The results will be declared on December 11.

Chhattisgarh elections 2018: 145 candidates have criminal cases against them, 285 are crorepatis   98 have "serious" criminal cases that includes attempt to murder, kidnapping & assault   

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily Monday said his party would return to power in Chhattisgarh after a gap of 15 years, riding on a "strong anti-incumbency" wave

Keeping elephants out: In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja division, forest officials are busy feeding elephants so that they don't stray into villages and leave the election process undisturbed  Read our full report here  

Of the 19,336 polling booths, web casting facility has been provided in 2,112 booths through which Election Commission of India can monitor those polling stations

This is the last of the two-phase polls to the 90-member Assembly where BJP has been in power for the last 15 years

Chhattisgarh election 2018: A total of 1,079 candidates are contesting in the 72 constituencies of 19 districts in the state with an electorate of 1,54,00,596

Voting has begun for the second and final phase of polling on 72 seats. Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur #ChhattisgarhElections2018

Voting has begun for the second phase of polling on 72 seats in 19 districts of the state. Visuals from Pendra in Bilaspur #ChhattisgarhElections2018

Voting begins in 72 constituencies

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 Voting in all the 72 seats began at 8:00 am today. Among prominent faces in fray are Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the Maoist-affected Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur districts, extra security arrangements have been made.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 07:04 IST

