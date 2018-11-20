Chhattisgarh election LIVE: Raman Singh, Jogi among key candidates in fray

Voting is about to begin in Chhattisgarh for for the second and final phase of Assembly election today for 72 seats across 19 districts. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is struggling with anti-incumbency, the party is hoping to oust the Raman Singh-led government . Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-led alliance has also emerged as a formidable third front.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray in Chhattisgarh election , and both and are contesting all the 72 seats. BSP is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former Chief Minister Jogi's Janta Chhattisgarh (J) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Polling will be held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m in all 72 seats where an electorate of over 15 million, including over 7.7 million male and over 7.6 million female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are nearly 1,000 voters from the third gender.

Elaborate security arrangements including use of helicopters and drone have been put in place for the polls to take place at over 19,000 polling booths and over a lakh security personnel have been deployed.

For the Maoist-affected Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur districts, extra security arrangements have been made.

In 2013, the with 41.04 per cent vote share had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 per cent in the 90-member Assembly.

Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union Minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, while his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.

The results will be declared on December 11.