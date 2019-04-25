Congress' focus is 2022 UP polls, not this general election: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, rues that the educated and the elite of the society have become communalised. He says he tried his best to contest the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on the basis of “real issues” but failed amid the caste rhetoric.

In an interview to Siddharth Kalhans, the 40-year-old leader spoke on the poll strategies of the alliance between Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Edited excerpts: There is talk about differences within the ...