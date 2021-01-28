Congress, Left to discuss seat-sharing for West Bengal Assembly polls today

The Congress and Left parties will hold a joint meeting today at 11
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also be present at the meeting.
Earlier, Congress and the Left Front alliance on Monday announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly election while the sharing of the rest 217 seats will be concluded by January 31.
The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020.
The upcoming state elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor