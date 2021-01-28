Congress, Left to discuss seat-sharing for West Bengal Assembly polls today

The and Left parties will hold a joint meeting today at 11

West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will also be present at the meeting.

Earlier, and the Left Front alliance on Monday announced that they will stay on the seats which they had won in the 2016 Assembly election while the sharing of the rest 217 seats will be concluded by January 31.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020.

The upcoming state in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats.

