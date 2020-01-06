JUST IN
Elections for more than 70 Rajya Sabha seats to be held this year
Delhi election 2020: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the Delhi election schedule

New Delhi 

The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi on Monday.

The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
