Demonetisation dented Gorakhpur's crime economy, but may not impact polls

“Demonetisation was certainly a setback,” says Rishi Tripathi, a senior karyakarta (volunteer) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But people have forgotten about it now: The long queues, the wait for cash … we also stood in queues …” “But we ask the women: Was it as bad as the queues for gas cylinders? Now do you have to stand in queues for gas cylinders? Thus, we fend off one minus with a huge plus.” The opposition leader, Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Bhuyal Nishad, speaks of nothing but the pain imposed by the goods and services tax ...