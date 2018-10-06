EC announces MP, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana poll dates

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on November 28, the Rajasthan Assembly elections on December 7, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases, will be held on November 12 for Left-wing-extremist-affected areas and November 20 for the 72 remaining constituencies out of the total of 90, and the Mizoram Assembly election on November 28, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Om Prakash Rawat on Saturday. Further, the CEC announced that the would be held on December 7.

Telangana had dissolved the state Assembly prematurely.

The (EC) convened a press conference on Saturday afternoon to announce the poll schedules.

CEC Rawat apologised for the delay in announcing the dates, saying that it was driven by compulsions. He added that due to certain forecasts, certain by-poll dates could not be announced on Saturday.

Full schedule:

Chhattisgarh (LWE-affected areas): Notification on October 16, last date of nomination is October 23, scrutiny on October 24, last date of withdrawal is October 26, the election will be held on November 12.

Chhattisgarh (Phase-2): Notification on October 26, last date of nomination is November 2, scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on November 3, last date of withdrawal is November 5, the election will be held on November 20.

Rajasthan: Notification on November 12, last date of nomination is November 19, scrutiny on November 20, last date of withdrawal is November 22, the election will be held on December 7.

Madhya Pradesh: Notification on November 2, last date of nomination is November 9, scrutiny on November 12, last date of withdrawal is November 14, the election will be held on November 28.

Mizoram: Notification on November 2, last date of nomination is November 9, scrutiny on November 12, last date of withdrawal is November 14, the election will be held on November 28.

Telangana: Notification on November 12, last date of nomination is November 19, scrutiny on November 20, last date of withdrawal is November 22, the election will be held on December 7.



Counting of votes will be done on December 11 for all five states.



The terms of the state Assemblies are expiring on:

Chhattisgarh: January 5, 2019 (90 seats)

Madhya Pradesh: January 7, 2019 (230 seats)

Rajasthan: January 20, 2019 (200 seats)

Mizoram: December 15, 2018 (40 seats)