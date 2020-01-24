EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Delhi polls

-
ALSO READ
Kapil Mishra terms Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan
Kapil Mishra, former AAP leader and known Kejriwal detractor, joins BJP
Delhi Assembly elections 2020: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates
AAP fielding candidates accused of inciting violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra
People rising above personal choices and supporting AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
-
The Election Commission (EC) has asked Twitter to remove a tweet by Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Delhi assembly, in which he likened the elections in the city to a contest between India and Pakistan. .
The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, said the commission’s officials. . The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.
The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, said the commission’s officials. .
The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.