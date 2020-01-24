JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Kejriwal defends govt schemes, says 'freebies' for people help economy
Business Standard

EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Delhi polls

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, said on Twitter the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhartiya Janata Party Politician Kapil Mishra during a Havan before filing the Nomination for Delhi State Election, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
BJP leader Kapil Mishra at a religious function before filing his nomination papers for Delhi elections. (Photo: ANI)

The Election Commission (EC) has asked Twitter to remove a tweet by Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Delhi assembly, in which he likened the elections in the city to a contest between India and Pakistan. .

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, said the commission’s officials. .

The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.

First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 14:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY