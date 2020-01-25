JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Heinous crimes and lack of development: Shahdara remains mired in problems
Business Standard

EC bans Kapil Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours over controversial tweet

The ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday, they said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhartiya Janata Party Politician Kapil Mishra during a Havan before filing the Nomination for Delhi State Election, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
Bhartiya Janata Party Politician Kapil Mishra during a Havan before filing the Nomination for Delhi State Election, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.

The ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday, they said.

While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

Delhi goes to poll on February 8.

First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU