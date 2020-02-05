EC says its nod isn't required for govt to announce Ram temple trust

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission on Wednesday said its approval was "not required" for the government to announce the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

Responding to questions on whether the government required a clearance from the poll panel to announce the trust as the model code was in place in Delhi, a EC spokesperson said the nod was "not required".

Delhi goes to polls on Saturday.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 16:52 IST

