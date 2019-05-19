Exit polls 2019 LIVE: Will Modi magic work again for BJP in LS polls 2019?
The seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 is about to come to an end, bringing the curtains on the world's largest democratic exercise, which went on for over five weeks.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23, and the process is expected to take longer than usual this time around. While, you wait for the actual result, track what exit polls suggest as an indicator to the real outcome. In a few hours from now, a number of agencies will reveal the outcome of their respective exit polls. These exit polls will be widely watched for clues into who might form the next government at the Centre.
An election exit poll is a poll among voters conducted immediately after they leave their polling stations. It is conducted by a number of organisations and is considered an indicator to which party might form the next government.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: How reliable are exit polls?
While exit polls should be seen as an indicator, their veracity can only be judged by their proximity to the actual results. In recent times, there have been several instances of exit polls predicting results that have been very far from the ac tual verdict. For example, in 2004, the exit polls wrongly predicted BJP-led NDA coalition winning again. In 2009, again, Congress-led UPA's seat share was underestimated. In 2014, too, the actual seat tally of of the BJP-led NDA came to be much bigger than those predicted by the exit polls.
