Exit poll results 2019: NDA to sweep Bihar, Congress-RJD alliance failing

The (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) combine is projected to win 31 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, according to the NDTV’s 'poll-of-polls' based on the exit poll projections of other TV channels.

The and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) combine, for its part, is projected to get 9 seats.

The ABP exit poll has projected a sweep for the and JDU in Bihar with 34 seats, while the and RJD combine is predicted to get 6 seats.

The NewX-Neta exit poll has projected 9 seats for the in Bihar, 9 for the JDU, 3 for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), 11 for the RJD, 5 for the Congress, 1 for the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), and 2 for the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP).

Both the CVoter and Jan Ki Baat have predicted that the will emerge victorious in the state.

The Republic-CVoter exit poll has projected 33 seats for the -- 13 for the and 20 for JD(U) + LJP. While the UPA is projected to get 7 seats -- 2 for the and 5 for the RJD.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has projected between 28-31 seats for the -- 11 for the JD(U), 15 for the BJP, and 4 for the LJP. Meanwhile, the UPA is predicted to get between 8 and 11 seats.

In Bihar, the TimesNow-VMR exit poll has projected 30 seats for the BJP alliance and 10 seats for the Congress alliance.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 22 seats, the Indian National Congress had won 2 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party had won 1 seat, the Janata Dal (United) had won 2 seats, the Lok Jan Shakti Party had won 6 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had won 4 seats, while others had won 3 seats.