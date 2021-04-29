- Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
- Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
- Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh govt extends weekend lockdown to Mondays too
- PM Modi reviews Army's preparedness, initiatives in Covid management
- 'India will need 500,000 ICU beds, 350,000 medical staff in next few weeks'
- IPL 2021 LIVE TOSS, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to field first
- Petrol price hike on cards post election outcome? Here's how to trade OMCs
- Petrol price hike on cards post election outcome? Here's how to trade OMCs
- Facebook blocks #ResignModi posts, restores it calling it a mistake
- HUL Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 2,143 crore, beats Street estimates
Exit poll results 2021 LIVE: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Puducherry, Assam
Exit poll results 2021 LIVE updates: Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry will be broadcast from 7 pm tonight. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Topics
exit polls | West Bengal Assembly polls | Kerala Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Exit polls 2021
Exit poll results 2021 LIVE updates: Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry will be broadcast from 7 pm tonight, after voting comes to a close. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Who conducts the exit polls?
The polls are conducted by private firms and media organisations such as Today's Chanakya, ABP-Cvoter, News18, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Chintamani.
Tamil Nadu exit poll results 2021: While many parties are in the fray in Tamil Nadu, the key contest is between ruling AIADMK and M K Stalin-led DMK. The AIADMK is contesting these polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress. This is the first time the AIADMK and the DMK are contesting the polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha and K Karunanidhi.
West Bengal exit poll results 2021: The election to the 294-member state Assembly was held in eight phases, with the final round of voting concluding today. West Bengal is witnessing a triangular contest this time with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.
The election strategist for the Trinamool Congress, Prashant Kishor, believes that the BJP will not be able to cross 100 seats. He even put his job on the line, saying, “If the BJP wins more than 100 seats in Bengal, then I will leave this job… I will do something else but not this work.”
Meanwhile, BJP is confident of throwing Mamata Banerjee out of power.
Kerala exit poll results 2021 LIVE: The Kerala Assembly elections were held on April 6, 2021 in a single phase for 140 seats. In Kerala, it is a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP.
The Kerala election result will be announced on May 2.
Assam exit poll results 2021 LIVE updates: In the previous elections, Sarbananda Sonowal led-BJP was able to overthrow Indian National Congress under Tarun Gogoi in the state. This time, Opposition Congress in Assam has declared a “Grand Alliance” with five parties to contest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state in the Assembly elections. All India United Democratic Front, the CPI, the CPI(M), the CPI(ML) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) are part of the alliance along with the Congress.
Puducherry exit poll results 2021 LIVE updates: In Puducherry, the electoral war is between two alliances. A group of four political parties led by the Congress is pitched against a combination of three parties headed by the All India NR Congress (AINRC). The BJP and AIADMK are aligned with the AINRC while the DMK along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI are fighting together with Congress.
Stay tuned for Exit poll results 2021 LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More