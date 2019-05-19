Exit polls 2019: BJP may wrest states it lost to Congress in Assembly polls

According to latest figures from NDTV’s poll of polls, the (BJP) is expected to wrest back the key Hindi heartland states that it had lost to the in the 2018 Assembly elections. According to the NDTV poll, the is expected to bag 16 of Rajasthan’s 25 seats. The is predicted to bag three seats, while other parties could win six seats in the state. While this may sound encouraging for the BJP, it is a significant loss for the saffron party when compared with 2014. In the 2014 general elections, the had won all 25 seats in Rajasthan.

According to the poll of polls, the is expected to win 25 of Madhya Pradesh’s 29 seats. The is expected to win the remaining four. The BJP’s losses in Madhya Pradesh, according to the poll of polls, is not as bad as Rajasthan. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state, while the Congress had bagged two seats.

There are significant variations among different that have been taken into account for NDTV’s poll of polls. The India-Today Axis exit poll, for instance, has given the BJP a clean sweep in Rajasthan. It expects the BJP to bag 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, too. The ABP News-Nielsen exit poll, meanwhile, has given the BJP 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and predicted that the Congress would win the remaining four. In Rajasthan, ABP News-Neilsen exit poll predicts the BJP to win 19 seats, with the Congress taking six seats.