Exit polls 2019: Local surveys give YSRCP big majority in Andhra Assembly

While national agencies are yet to make their predictions for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, local agencies have already put out their results in public domain, and these seem to be overwhelmingly in favour of the Jaganmohan Reddy-led

According to the conducted by the Center for Psephology Studies(CPS)-Foundation for Rural and Social Development(FRSD), AARA and the People's Pulse, the YSRCP, the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, could get a decisive mandate to form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

conducted by CPS-FRSD have predicted 133-135 seats for the in the 175-member state legislative Assembly. It predicts just 37-40 seats for the ruling (TDP). According to this survey, the is expected to get 49.4 per cent of the votes polled in the Assembly elections, while could settle for 41.2 per cent votes. Going by the vote-share pattern, the gap between the winner and the runner-up could widen to 8 per cent, against just 2 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

They exit poll has predicted 0-1 seat for actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, which could get a 7.3 per cent vote share.

Other surveys have also pointed to a similar drubbing for the Jana Sena, amid an intense fight between the two major political parties in the state.

AARA, another local election survey agency, has given 120-125 Assembly seats to the and less than 50 to the It has predicted that the YSRCP would win 20 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The People's Pulse exit poll has predicted 112 seats for the YSRCP, 59 for the TDP, and 4 for the Jana Sena. In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP is expected to get 18-21 seats, leaving 4-6 seats for the People’s Pulse is the only agency that has predicted that the Jana Sena would get 0-1 Lok Sabha seats in this election.

According to People's Pulse, the YSRCP and TDP are expected to get a vote share of 45.4 per cent and 42.3 per cent, respectively, the Jana Sena 8.4 per cent, and others 3.9 per cent.