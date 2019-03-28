Explained: How PM Narendra Modi helped 'democratise' the internet

Just three years ago, anyone in Ramghat village of Arunachal Pradesh who wanted to apply for a government job had to make a 20-km motorcycle ride to a cyber café to download the application form. Today, Ramghat, in Papum Pare district, not only has internet connectivity but some enterprising villagers have bought computers to start their own internet cafe so that no one has to run to the capital Itanagar to get their work done.

This ‘democratisation of the internet and data’, as the government calls it, happened in the last few years. For the Narendra Modi ...