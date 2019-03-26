Facebook political advertisements pick-up as elections draw near

The world’s largest social media network’s most recent disclosures show that the number of Facebook advertisements related to political issues or those of national importance have risen around 30 per cent over the previous week, signalling a rise in social media activity as elections come closer. The total number of such ads now number 41,514 since February compared to around 30,457 the previous week.

This is a 36.3 per cent rise in the number of advertisements over the course of one week. Advertisers have spent a total Rs 8.4 crore on such promotions. This is ...