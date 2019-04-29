Former union minister Jitin Prasada alleges fake voting in sister's name

Former union minister and Congress candidate from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency Jitin Prasada today complained to the Election Commission (EC) about alleged fake voting in his sister’s name in Shahjahanpur district.

According to sources, the Prasada family had arrived to exercise their franchisee at Sudama Prasad polling centre in his native Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency this morning. However, they discovered that someone had already cast the vote through postal ballot in the name of his sister Janhavi Prasada.

Later, the Congress leader submitted a written complaint to the EC, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

Prasada, listed as a voter in Shahjahanpur, a reserved a constituency, is contesting from the adjoining Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in Sitapur district, where polling is scheduled in the next 5th phase on May 6.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dhaurahra, which had nearly 1.7 million voters. It consists of five assembly constituencies, all won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.





ALSO READ: Mehmood Khan's journey from top Unilever exec to fighting Lok Sabha polls

Meanwhile, 13 parliamentary constituencies in UP are witnessing polling in the 4th phase today viz. Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur. A total of 152 candidates are trying their luck across these 13 seats in Central UP and Bundelkhand regions.

Prominent candidates in fray include Dimple Yadav (Kannauj), Sakshi Maharaj (Unnao), Sriprakash Jaiswal (Kanpur), Salman Khurshid (Farrukhabad) etc.

Over the past weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had been addressing a series of public meetings in UP, which comprises the largest number of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

On May 1, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya district. He would address a rally at Maya Bazaar, about 25 km from Ayodhya town, which houses the makeshift Ramlala temple as also the site, where the disputed structure was demolished on December 6, 1992.



ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to vote, check voter list and elections dates

Interestingly, this would be Modi’s maiden visit to Ayodhya as the PM. Earlier, he had visited Ayodhya on May 5, 2014 to address a public meeting in run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

The rally spot is a part of the Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency in Ayodhya district. Ambedkar Nagar and Faizabad parliamentary seats are among the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Central UP or Awadh region, which would witness polling in the 5th phase on May 6.

“Modiji’s rally would be historic. People from all walks of life, including farmers, traders, teachers and even students are showing enthusiasm to listen to the prime minister,” Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay had earlier told Business Standard.

While, BJP has always reaffirmed commitment towards the construction of a grand Lord Ram temple, yet the party also refers to the title suit being sub-judice before the Supreme Court.