Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to vote, check voter list, elections dates

— The official will ink your index finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
— Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.
— Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.
First-time voters must keep in mind that phone, camera or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
How to check your name on voter list?
— Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)
SMS <ECI> _ <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI
12345678 to 1950
— Download Voter Helpline App
How to find your polling booth
— Voters can go to electoralsearch.in
or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth
— Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950
— For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950
What can serve as identity proof?
— EPIC (Voter ID card)
— Passport
— Driving License
— Service Identity Cards with photograph for government employees
— Passbooks
— PAN Card
— MNREGA Job Card
— Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by government)
— Pension document
— Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
— Aadhaar Card
Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19.
Phase 1 – April 11
Phase 2 – April 18
Phase 3 – April 23
Phase 4 – April 29
Phase 5 – May 6
Phase 6 – May 12
Phase 7 – May 19
Lok Sabha Election results will be announced on May 23.
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 06:49 IST
