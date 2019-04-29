Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to vote, check voter list, elections dates

— You will have to deposit the slip with the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

— Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

First-time voters must keep in mind that phone, camera or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

How to check your name on voter list?

— Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS <ECI> _ <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms 12345678 to 1950

— Download Voter Helpline App

How to find your polling booth

— Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

— Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950

— For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

What can serve as identity proof?

— EPIC (Voter ID card)

— Passport

— Driving License

— Service Identity Cards with photograph for government employees

— Passbooks

— PAN Card

— MNREGA Job Card

— Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by government)

— Pension document

— Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

— Aadhaar Card

What are dates?

Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19.

Phase 1 – April 11

Phase 2 – April 18

Phase 3 – April 23

Phase 4 – April 29

Phase 5 – May 6

Phase 6 – May 12

Phase 7 – May 19

Lok Sabha Election results will be announced on May 23.

— Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.