Who is Isudan Gadhvi? AAP's newly announced Gujarat CM candidate

Naming leaders not known outside as Chief Ministers is becoming a tradition of sorts for political parties in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Bhupendra Patel, a first time MLA who had no experience of running a government, CM earlier this year. Patel’s claim to fame was as a protégé of former chief minister Anandiben Patel (he served as her campaign manager and later contested the seat she vacated when she became Governor) and the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (his assembly seat, Ghatlodia, is one of the segments of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency that Shah represents).