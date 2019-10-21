Maharashtra, Haryana polls LIVE: Turn out in record numbers, PM asks voters
Haryana and Maharashtra elections 2019 LIVE updates: The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections is currently underway. These elections are being held to elect state legislative Assemblies in Maharashtra and Haryana. While the BJP and its allies will look to retain power in both the states, the Opposition is hoping to turn the tables by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.
The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Key facts
Total candidates - 3237
Number of constituencies: 288
Number of polling booths: 96,661
Harayana Assembly elections 2019: Key facts
Total candidates - 1169
Number of constituencies: 90
Number of polling booths: 19,578
In Harayana, the Assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting in alliance with Shiv Sena. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party.
Among the most prominent candidates in Maharashtra are Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his predecessors from the Congress -- Ashok Chavan (Bhokar in Nanded district), and Prithviraj Chavan.
Among prominent figures in the Haryana election are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.
