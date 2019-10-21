JUST IN
Maharashtra, Haryana polls LIVE: Turn out in record numbers, PM asks voters

The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections is currently underway. These elections are being held to elect state legislative Assemblies in Maharashtra and Haryana. While the BJP and its allies will look to retain power in both the states, the Opposition is hoping to turn the tables by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.

The polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.


Total candidates - 3237

Number of constituencies: 288

Number of polling booths: 96,661


Total candidates - 1169

Number of constituencies: 90

Number of polling booths: 19,578

In Harayana, the Assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). 

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting in alliance with Shiv Sena. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party.

Among the most prominent candidates in Maharashtra are Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his predecessors from the Congress -- Ashok Chavan (Bhokar in Nanded district), and Prithviraj Chavan.

Among prominent figures in the Haryana election are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.


 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

