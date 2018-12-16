House in disorder: Fewer women representatives lead to unequitable policies

The democratic process requires the participation of all citizens. When women are absent, this results in unequitable social policies and unfair political processes.

Women’s political inclusion challenges both power structures and relations that undermine the consideration of women’s needs and interest in policy-making. The inclusion of women in decision-making is a democratic good in itself and breaks male dominance in politics. But the data says that women’s participation in democratic structures in India is inadequate in proportion to their population, and what ...