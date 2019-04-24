How a little crowdfunding for election campaigns can create a huge impact

At the last count there are over 50 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 who are using crowdfunding to finance their campaign. This is peanuts compared to even the first phase of the elections where there were 1,279 candidates.

But their crowdfunding methods have garnered them disproportionate attention compared to their purse, which is quite something in a crowded field of candidates. It is also something since the Indian elections, this time, are on course to becoming the most expensive exercise in voters choice in the world. Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of ...