How Mamata Banerjee's doles, rural focus became irrelevant in West Bengal

Ever since came to power, the one practise of hers which leaves most government officials and district-level political leaders rattled, is her frequent Roll call sessions follow at these meeting and she is often seen lashing out at top government officials and party workers over the progress report of government development works while a live media telecast is on.

The review meetings are key to Banerjee’s style of administration — her strong connect with rural masses. Till November 2018, she had held 430 such meetings.

In nearly 8 years of regime in West Bengal, rural areas have been the focus of successive budgets passed by the state government. Yet, the party faced a major defeat in the countryside while retaining urban seats.

According to analysts, since most of the voting in these elections was on religious lines, Banerjee’s rural focus became irrelevant.

Departments that saw a massive increase in fund flow in the last 8 years in West Bengal include agriculture, panchayats and rural development, minority development, health, school education, and women development.

Numbers paint the picture. West Bengal’s budget for agriculture stood at Rs 315 crore in 2012-13 when Amit Mitra, state finance minister, presented the first budget of the government. In the 2019-20 budget, the allocation rose to nearly Rs 6,086 crore.

About a month before the government at the Centre announced a yearly dole of Rs 6,000 to farmers, West Bengal announced Rs 5,000 annually per acre to farmers, along with a life insurance scheme of Rs 2 lakh.

The scheme covers around 7,20,000 farmers in the state. In February this year, chief minister had announced that the state would bear the full premium burden for Bangla Fasal Bima Yojna, the state’s own version of Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojna.

Earlier, the state used to pay 80 per cent of the premium, with the rest being borne by the Centre. suffered a defeat in the agriculture-rich belt of Burdwan and Hooghly.

School education was another area where the budget allocation saw a stupendous rise in the last 8 years — from Rs 2,713 crore in 2012-13 to nearly Rs 27,541 crore in 2019-20.

Under the state’s flagship Kanyashree scheme, the state provides a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 once a girl reaches the age of 18 and continues her studies.

The state also provides annual scholarships for unmarried girls aged 13-18 years enrolled in classes VIII-XII. The Kanyashree project has won several accolades, including one from the UN and replicated by other states. Also, the state provides free school bags, books, uniform and bicycles to students in classes IX,X,XI and XII.

In case of panchayat and rural development, West Bengal’s fund flow increased from Rs 2,716 crore in 2012-13 to about Rs 20,422 crore in 2019-20.

Under the state’s sanitation campaign -- (launched in 2013, much before the Central government started building toilets under Swach Bharat Mission), the household toilet coverage in the state increased from 55 per cent to 99 per cent, with the construction of nearly 6.5 million toilets, according to data from state’s latest Economic Review. Rural connectivity and housing schemes have been some other areas where substantial resources were spent under the head of panchayat and rural development.

For minority development and madarsa education, West Bengal’s budget increased from Rs 570 crore in 2012-13 to about Rs 4,017 crore in 2018-19 — a bet which has paid off well for the Banerjee.

Some of the projects aimed at Muslims include construction of boundary walls for graveyards involving a fund of Rs 563 crore so far, construction of Haj House, with a project cost of Rs 100 crore, setting up of Minority Bhavan — a single window facility for the minorities for all government schemes — in each district of the state.

The state has also set up Aliah University, a minority educational institution, spread over 20 acres with budget of Rs 257 crore. The state also provides assistance to imams and moazzins, about 63,378 in number.

For health and family welfare too, the state expenses increased from Rs 1,049 crore to Rs 9,557 crore in 8 years. When came to power in 2011, reforms in government hospitals was one of the key agendas.

Some of the flagship schemes include setting up of fair price shops by the government. According to government data, till October 2019, a discount of a whopping Rs 1,304 crore was availed against 47 million prescriptions.

This apart, under Swasthyasathi, the mass health insurance scheme, launched much before its counterpart by the central government, Ayushman Bharat by the Modi government, the state provides an insurance cover of up to Rs 150,000 and up to Rs 500,000 in assurance mode.

Like the crop insurance scheme, the state has refused to collaborate with the Centre on the scheme for joint implementation, and bears the premium burden itself.

Another flagship project of the government has been aimed at food security, under which the state provides 5 kg of rice/wheat per month at the rate of Rs 2 a kilo to the poor. Some of the other popular schemes of the state government include, Rupashree (grant for wedding of daughter) and Yuvashree (financial assistance for the unemployed), and financial assistance to folk artists.

Interestingly, for the commerce and industry, information technology departments, the proportional rise in budget allocation have been much lower, compared to other departments with a rural focus. For 2018-19, the budgetary allocations in commerce and industry was about Rs 1304 crore and for IT was Rs 248 crore.

While TMC had lost its rural grip, it was able to maintain its seat tally, as it won urban seats like Dum Dum, North Kolkata, Jadavpur, South Kolkata and Barasat. Surely, Mamata Banerjee’s rural bet didn’t pay off well.