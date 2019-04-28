In Rajasthan fight, Vasundhara Raje works hard and doesn't lean on Modi

“Modi, Modi”,” chant BJP supporters sitting right of the stage. The speaker on the podium, Vasundhara Raje, is about to begin her speech, but stops. “Ho gaya?” she asks, staring down at the supporters, smirking. “Aap log pehle thak jaao, phir bolna shuru karungi main.” The supporters and the BJP functionaries laugh nervously. “Chalo bolo. Koi nahi,” she says.

The chants of “Modi Modi” resume again. She allows it for about half a minute, then suddenly says: “Ho gaya bas ab. Chup.” If looks could kill, those ...