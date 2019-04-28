It's a battle between secularism, Hindutva in West Bengal's Krishnanagar

In Krishnanagar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is banking on secular votes while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is betting big on its ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

Rukbanur Rahman, the TMC MLA from Chapra in Krishnanagar is upbeat about victory. “This election is a decisive vote for people who believe in secular values. No one knows this better than my family. We have been victims of communal intolerance and still firmly stand for the idea of a secular India.” He added, “My brother Rizwanur was murdered for marrying a Hindu girl.”



Here, while footballer Kalyan Chaubey is contesting on a BJP ticket, TMC’s candidate is Mahua Moitra.

Primarily a rural seat, farmers here grow rice, jute and vegetables. Many confirm that they have received the calamity relief from “Didi” (Mamata Banerjee).

Akkel Khan, a farmer, says: “The TMC has definitely done developmental works like our road here, the government college next door and the ITI. Khan says several farmers have even received land pattas.

However, in urban Krishnanagar, which is the Municipality area, the BJP appears to hold sway. Even in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP performed exceptionally well in the civic area. Housewives here may not even know the name of the BJP candidate (Chaubey) but are angry as the State Selection Commission recruitment was not conducted. Had that been the case, it could have translated into hundreds of jobs for their children.

Suneet Biswas, an advocate who practises in the main District court in Krishnanagar is clear on who to vote for, “We need to teach Trinamool Congress a lesson just like we taught the CPI(M).” Partha Sarkar, who owns a garments shop in the main bazaar, says his rationale for supporting the BJP was simple, “It’s not a vote for Bengal, it’s a vote for New Delhi. Local TMC leaders themselves admit that swinging the vote in the Municipality zone would be critical for them.

Moving away from the municipality, down NH34 into Dignagar, which is part of the Krishnanagar South Assembly segment, the popular mood favours the ruling TMC. Several speak of the cycles that their school going children have received from the state government and the Rs 2 per kg rice and wheat that they get. Tushi Ghosh, a student of BA First year, is happy with Didi’s work. “I am a beneficiary of the Kanyashree scheme and I was able to study beyond class XII.” The scheme had brought international recognition to the Mamata Banerjee government.

Moitra is confident of victory. “If we get the lead in each of the 85 panchayats comprising this constituency, we can surely make this a reality,” exhorts Moitra.