Jharkhand, Karnataka polls: How to vote, find polling booth, and other FAQs

The bypolls to 15 Karnataka seats, which the Election Commission (EC) had decided to defer, will be held on December 5. Meanwhile, Jharkhand assembly election, which is being held in five phases, kicked off on November 30 and the second phase will go into polls on December 7. With around the corner, you might like to check if your name figures in the voters list and verify your voter information, such as name, father’s name, address, constituency, booth and polling station. This information can be checked online on a computer or on a mobile phone. In the case of information mismatch, you can also raise a request for changes from the comfort of your home.

Here are some frequently asked questions by voters in India

How to check voter information online:

On a computer

Step 1: Open your internet browser and go to the National Voters’ Services Portal’s electoral search page (electoralsearch.in).

Step 2: On the welcome page, the portal shows the facilities that you can avail of using the portal. These include searching your name in the National Electoral Roll. Click on the continue button at the bottom to go to the search window.

Step 3: The search window has two provisions to retrieve voters’ information. You can either fill in some basic details like name, date of birth, state, district, etc, to retrieve information, or use your EPIC card number (Voter identity card) to search for details.

Step 4: The search button on step 3 redirects to the voters’ information window, which provides all relevant information, along with the provision to fill different forms to apply for shifting to a different Assembly constituency, raise objections, or apply for inclusion or removal from the electoral roll. You can also apply for a correction in electoral roll entries, and seek to shift to a different Assembly constituency.

On an Android-based smartphone

Step 1: Go to Play Store and search for ‘Voter Helpline’ app. There are several fake apps, so make sure you download and install the app that is offered by the Election Commission of India only.

Step 2: Open the app and read the disclaimer carefully. Check the ‘I Agree’ radio button and click next if you wish to move forward.

Step 3: Click on the search bar, which opens a window to search for voters’ details using electorate information or EPIC number. Enter your details and click on the search button to retrieve information.

Step 4: The app provides a provision to download the record for future use. The image of voter details is saved as a photo in your phone storage.

Also, you can use the Voter Helpline App to verify your name in Electoral Roll or register online.

How to register to vote

General Voters need to fill Form 6. This form is also for 'First-time voters' and 'voters who have shifted to another constituency'. NRI Voter needs to fill form 6A.

How to find polling booth nearest you?

Here are simple steps to find the polling booth near your locality for the citizens who are eligible for in the assembly polls:

1. Visit the official website - electoralsearch.in

2. Fill out your details like name, age, father/ husband's name, gender etc and then click submit

3. Voters can also go to the second tab and do a direct search if you have your voter ID card handy by simply entering your voter ID number

4. Also, voters can download the Voter Helpline App to find your polling booth

5. You can call the voter helpline at 1950, prefixed by your area's STD code.

6. Other than the above-mentioned steps, you can also SMS space to 1950 for that detail

Process at Polling Booth

Step 1: First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Step 2: Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (form 17A)

Step 3: You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Step 4: Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM. You will hear a beep sound

Step 5: Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the candidate serial no., name and symbol shall be visible for seven seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

Step 6: You can press NOTA, if you don't like any candidate

Deadlines and key dates

Voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate.