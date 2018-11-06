Karnataka by-poll result: RSS frets support base may ditch 2019 LS election

The results of Karnataka Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls have put in perspective the nervousness within the Sangh Parivar that significant numbers of their core support base might not turn up to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which also puts into context its efforts at galvanizing supporters on the Ram temple issue.

For the record, the Congress-JD(S) alliance won two of the three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, and both the assembly seats. This included the alliance wresting the Ballari Lok Sabha seat considered the pocket borough of the Reddy brothers.

JD(S) and leaders also pointed out the victory margin in Shivamogga reduced significantly compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and it again won Jamkhandi assembly seat in the Lingayat heartland. The results, they said, were evidence the two parties could successfully transfer their respective votes to the candidates of their alliance partner. Karnataka sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and in 2014 had won 17.

In their recent speeches, Sangh Parivar leadership, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, have implored people not to press the ‘NOTA’, or none of the above, button on the EVMs (electronic voting machines) in the forthcoming





This apprehension seems misplaced since number of NOTA votes in any election seldom determine the eventual outcome of the polls. The Sangh Parivar fear stems more from its experience in Lok Sabha bypolls of earlier this year in Phulpur, Kairana and Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh. The and Sangh assessment was that its supporters, particularly those in urban and semi-urban areas, didn’t turn up to vote on the polling day in these three seats.

The BJP lost all three seats, which it had won by huge margins in 2014, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ensured its votes were transferred to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

In Kairana, a united opposition, comprising the Congress-SP-BSP, ensured the victory of the Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Tabassum Hasan, who became the first Muslim to get elected from UP in the 16th Lok Sabha.

If Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana indicated the trend that the arithmetic of ‘index of opposition unity’ could successfully defeat any chemistry that the PM has with the electorate, the Karnataka results announced Tuesday have consolidated this trend.

BJP leaders didn’t rule out that today’s losses in Ballari and Jamkhandi could be because it failed to bring its core supporters to the polling booth. Mandya and Ramanagara are in southern Karnataka, where the BJP has traditionally been weak.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali said the results have vindicated his assessment that a seamless transfer of votes was possible between opposition parties, including those whose support bases may not be complementary.

“The result is evidence that there is immense anger against the Modi government among the people. The Opposition needs to come together, and people will do the rest. We have shown this in Karnataka,” Ali said.

If the JD(S) believes the results provide a template for other opposition parties to replicate in rest of the country in 2019, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was still struggling to explain the defeat. Former CM and Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said defeats in Ballari Lok Sabha and Jamkhandi assembly seats were a “warning bell” for his party.

In the run up to the Karnataka bypolls, some had wondered if the and JD (S) would be able to transfer their votes to their respective candidates in Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies, and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly seats.

V S Ugrappa of the was leading by more than 214,000 votes in Ballari over BJP's J Shantha, the sister of B Sriramulu, a key aide of mining barons Reddy brothers and former MP from there. In Shivamogga, B Y Raghavendra, Yeddyurappa’s son, won by over 51,000 votes over Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S). Madhu is the son of former Congress chief minister the late S Bangarappa.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha won the Ramanagara assembly seat by a margin of 109,137 against BJP's L Chandrashekar, who had pulled out of the contest, but still officially remains the party candidate.

Chandrashekhar had joined the BJP ahead of the polls returned to Congress weeks later. Anitha’s win, however, isn’t much of a surprise. Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy preferred to retain Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won in the Karnataka assembly polls in May.

In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamgouda defeated BJP's Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of 39,480 votes, riding a sympathy wave following his father and sitting MLA Siddu Nyamagouda's death in a road accident.

In Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, JD(S) candidate L Shivarame Gowda was leading by a huge 324,000 votes over BJP candidate Siddaramaiah, a political green horn and a former civil servant.

Mandya is a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda hails from the community.

In 2018, the BJP has won only two of the 13 Lok Sabha by-polls, retaining Palghar in Maharashtra and Shivamogga in Karnataka. It had won only one of the 14 assembly by-polls – Uttarakhand’s Tharali.